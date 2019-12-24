Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Santa Claus is on his way to Donegal

Man in Red opens up about yearly trip around the world

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Santa Claus is on his way to Kildare

Santa Claus

Reporter:

Reporter

Despite the huge demands made on him, he was happy to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to talk about his plans for Christmas and the children of Donegal. So we are very pleased this Christmas to speak with our favourite man of the moment, Santa Claus!

What is happening at the moment Santa Claus?
Well, I have received so many letters from the good children in Donegal and surrounding areas, I have had to stay up extra late over the last few nights.
All the elves are working very hard to make sure that everything will be ready for delivery of the presents on Christmas Eve night.
I am hearing very good reports about the children all over Donegal from my Santa helpers.
The North Pole is very cold, so we have had to wrap up very well, as I noticed you have had to do in Donegal as well, over the past few weeks.

What advise have you for the children of Donegal who will be waiting with great excitement on the night before Christmas?
Mammies and daddies will want to make sure that you get to bed early, so that you are fast asleep when I arrive.
Last year, I noticed that a few of the children tried to stay awake, but by the time I arrived in the county, it was great to see that all the good boys and girls were fast asleep.

Will the children all get what they want?
This is the biggest problem that I have each year. Normally I will try my very best to get the boys and girls what they want, but sometimes that is not possible.
I am very very sorry for this, but I always try my best and will always try.
But sometimes you know, the surprise present on Christmas morning, is the best present of them all.

Have you had any letters from this part of the world?
So many, you would not believe.
Ballyshannon, Killybegs, Fanad, Burt, Letterkenny, Bundoran, Ballintra, Gaoth Dobhair, Glenties, Buncrana, Milford, Kilcar, Pettigo, Donegal town, Carndonagh, Drumkeen, Manorcunningham, Lifford, Convoy, Ballybofey and Stranorlar are just some of the areas that have already written in.
But there are still a few places that I may have not mentioned, so get those letters in to me.

Will you get to write to everybody in time?
Probably not, but the great thing about the magic of Christmas is that I can see every letter written to Santa, even if the children forget to put it in the post.

Will you be hungry?
I am always hungry with having to travel all around the world.
Sometimes I get a chance to get a little bite to eat, but a glass of milk and a sandwich is always great. I have been told by Mrs Claus to keep off the sweets, but maybe just one or two. Rudolph says that the reindeers are happy with some water and maybe a carrot, but don’t worry, as they are all well fed before they leave the North Pole.

Last words to the children of Donegal?
Make sure and be on your best behaviour. Listen to your parent or parents and remember that some presents are so very expensive, but please enjoy the ones you get. I have seen children in Africa and other poorer countries, who are not as lucky as the children in Donegal.
And always remember that there are other children out in the world less well off than you.


Ho! Ho! Ho! and a big Happy Christmas to all the readers and advertisers of Donegal Live.

May 2020 bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie