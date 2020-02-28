IFA President issues storm warning to all farm workers ahead of weekend

Contact
Met Office in the UK expects the worst of Storm Jorge to impact Ireland
The IFA President Tim Cullinan has asked farm families to be especially careful when carrying out necessary farmyard work during the very stormy conditions predicted across the country this weekend.
#StormJorge (named by AEMET, the Spanish meteorological service) is the latest in a series of Atlantic storms this month & is due to affect Ireland from early Sat. Rain will extend countrywide from the W tonight, before the storm arrives.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 27, 2020
More info here : https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/JM8EErAqhx
He said the dangers during stormy conditions multiply around farmyards, with older and younger family members most at risk of being injured from falling debris or swinging gates.
Read also: Road Safety Alert – Orange and Yellow weather warnings issued for Storm Jorge
Tim Cullinan said the severe conditions also increased the work pressure on farms and families without electricity or other utilities. He said they appreciated efforts that repair crews made in these circumstances.
