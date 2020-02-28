IFA President issues storm warning to all farm workers ahead of weekend

The IFA President Tim Cullinan has asked farm families to be especially careful when carrying out necessary farmyard work during the very stormy conditions predicted across the country this weekend.

#StormJorge (named by AEMET, the Spanish meteorological service) is the latest in a series of Atlantic storms this month & is due to affect Ireland from early Sat. Rain will extend countrywide from the W tonight, before the storm arrives.



More info here : https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/JM8EErAqhx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 27, 2020

He said the dangers during stormy conditions multiply around farmyards, with older and younger family members most at risk of being injured from falling debris or swinging gates.

Tim Cullinan said the severe conditions also increased the work pressure on farms and families without electricity or other utilities. He said they appreciated efforts that repair crews made in these circumstances.