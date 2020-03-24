Covid-19 scams are on the rise and gardaí are asking people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to them

An Garda Síochána are starting to see a number of Covid-19 frauds and scams emerging and are warning the public to be careful and to exercise vigilance, at this time.

Calling your home

Gardaí are asking people to be aware of anyone who may call to your home offering services in relation to Covid-19 - this includes services for Covid-19 tests.

HSE staff, ambulance, nurses, paramedics and doctors will not call to your house unless you

have been in touch with the HSE first.

Covid-19 tests

Members of the public to be exceptionally cautious to online advertisements in relation to Covid-19 related tests and products. If you have not requested the service be extra careful. Always double check with another person before transferring any money or buying any product.

Report any activity you think might be unusual or fraudulent to gardaí.

Unemployment payment

It has come to the attention of gardaí that some people may have received calls in relation to their Covid-19 unemployment payment and their financial details were requested over the phone.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection never request financial information

over the phone or via social media nor do they check or clarify financial details in this manner.

Should you receive a call of this nature, do not provide any financial information and report the

matter to gardaí.

It is never too late to report a fraud, however the longer you wait reduces the opportunity

for gardaí to intervene and recover funds.