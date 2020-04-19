HAIR COLUMN: Now might be a good time to consider a new colour

I hope you are keeping well and your hair is not driving you too crazy!

I have had a few messages asking advice on what colour one should buy - but that is one thing most of us hairdressers don’t know much about.

You will never find a hairdresser in the hair product aisles. If you have a lot of grey on your roots, make sure there is no red in the colour, unless you want red roots and otherwise just go for it.

Try and get the colour on your roots only. Part the hair like a hot cross bun and apply colour to roots then do each quarter section, probably front and sides first.

It could be easier to get someone to do it for you and then you have someone to blame.

If you don't feel too bad with your hair growing out, maybe just try and leave it, see what happens.

This could be a good time to consider the possibilities of changing up your hair colour, letting it grow out altogether.

The future is bright

At the moment, not getting sick is the main priority. I have been up to our allotment in the community garden.

I have planted the turnips and some lettuces. One of my fellow gardeners said if it’s a root vegetable just put it straight in the ground. Too late for me, I already have my beetroots in the trays in the greenhouse. Not to worry I have lots of pots at the house which I am going to grow my herbs in.



The thought of having a window box with coriander, mint, lemon balm, is exciting.

It truly is amazing how little space you need to grow your own. This is the perfect time of year to start.

In the community garden there will be a lot of swapping veg when it is harvest time.



So until next week, keep safe. If you need any personal hair advice, send me a message on Facebook or leave your number on my answering machine. Arroo hair salon 0719843777.