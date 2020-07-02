How have the people of Donegal been celebrating their birthdays during lockdown?

Contact
Share your birthday photos or send greetings to a loved one for their special day
Have you recently celebrated a birthday? Did you come up with a creative and fun way to mark your children’s big day during lockdown?
We would love to see your lockdown birthday photos and share them with our readers.
If you would like to share a photo of your own birthday celebrations or give a shout out to a loved one you couldn’t be with for their birthday, please get in touch.
We are running a Birthday Photos feature in the Donegal Post, Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times.
To have a photo included please email birthdays@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pramerica saw just 1 to 2 per cent of employees working at its Letterkenny campus during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.