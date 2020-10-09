How safe are your tyres? Ulster Tyres' quick guide for Donegal motorists could save your life

Road Safety Week is in full force across Donegal. Given that tyres are the only part of the car in contact with the road, maybe it’s time to consider how safe your tyres are

Here’s Ulster Tyres quick guide to tyre safety will help keep you and your family safe on the road.

Tyre pressure and tread depth:

The legal minimum tread depth in Ireland is 1.6mm across a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of tread and round its entire circumference. Tyre treads are designed to give good grip on wet roads but in general wet grip decreases as the tyre tread depth approaches the legal minimum. Motorists should take this into consideration and reduce speed when driving in wet conditions. For the same reason motorists may wish to consider replacing tyres before the tread depth reaches the legal minimum

Having the correct wheel inflation levels is vital as your wheels need to support the weight of your car and also its passengers. The required tyre inflation varies from car model to car model, so you need to check your specific car manufacturer’s handbook. As the temperature drops, so does your tyre pressure. So, if you haven’t inflated your tyres over the last few months, there is a chance they have less pressure than you think.

Tyre Checks at the NCT

When you have your car tested, tyres are inspected closely. From 2008 – 2013, tyres were consistently one of the top three failure items at the NCT. At the NCT, tyres are inspected for tread depth, condition and the presence of European type approval (‘E’ or ‘e’) marks. At the NCT, you will be told if any of your tyres have a tread depth of less than 3mm or if the date of manufacture of a tyre that is more than six years old. This is classed as a ‘pass advisory’ item. This will not cause your vehicle to fail its NCT, but it is to advise you to that your tyres may soon need to be changed. The legal limit for a tyre is 1.6mm.

It could be a costly mistake if you get stopped by the guards with bald tyres. if you drive with damaged or worn tyres & are convicted of the offence of driving with dangerous tyres, you could be fined up to €2,500, or receive a 3-month prison sentence, or both. You will also have five penalty points on your licence on conviction.