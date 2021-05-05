The countdown is on to the hugely anticipated Donegal house raffle and STG£50,000 prize

Anticipation is building with the draw date for a Donegal farmhouse with hostel and outhouses along with STG£50,000 fast approaching.

Ticket sales close on May 14 at 11pm, after which one lucky person will win this stunning property and a fabulous cash prize to get them set up in their new home.

Furthermore, the Beaumont Hospital Foundation will benefit to the tune of 5% of all ticket sales.

The raffle is being hosted by a Donegal family. The sisters hope that by raffling their childhood home in Bruckless and including a cash sum in the prize, another family can set themselves up for a good and happy life.

They chose to donate a portion of the proceeds to Beaumont Hospital Foundation in memory of their beloved parents Ben and Lyndall Gallagher who died within eight weeks of each other in 2018.

In a recent interview with the Donegal Post and Donegal Democrat, Susan Ryan outlined why they wanted to help the Beaumont Foundation.

“My Mum and Dad died within eight weeks of each other in 2018,” she said. “Mum had a brain tumor and Dad had lived with a spinal injury for a lot of his life. He had an accident in Australia many years ago and had to totally learn to walk again.

“It was normal to us, growing up knowing what it was to live with a spinal injury. It was part of our lives.

“When Mum got a brain tumor, the team at Beaumont were able to extend her life. We want to support the work of the neurological department there.

During Lyndall's time in Beaumont, she underwent a highly skilled procedure that gave her an extra 18 months of life. It is called ‘Asleep/awake/asleep stealth guided craniotomy and sonowand guided and 5ALA guided debulking of a left frontal glioma with intra operative monitoring.’

In order for the tumors to be cut away without incurring brain damage that would have left Lyndall mute, she had to be awake and in conversation during surgery.

“She was very brave to do it,” said Susan. “It is incredible what they can do.”

When Lyndall got the bad news in 2018 that the tumor had returned and she had between six and twelve weeks to live, her husband Ben was already ill. He died a week later.

The family will never forget the care received by their parents at Beaumont Hospital.

“They gave so much care and empathy and support to all of us,” said Susan.

A story she read on the Beaumont Foundation website and Facebook page set her plans to raise money in motion.

“I read that a family had donated money that was used that money to buy a piece of equipment that saved the life of a 16-year-old girl. I thought, ‘that could have been my 16-year-old daughter.’

“I knew that I wanted to do something to help but we are just ordinary people and we don’t have that kind of money.

“I spoke to my sisters. The house was sitting empty and we decided that we could raffle it and donate some of the money to Beaumont in honour of our parents.

“It means so much to us that our family home where we grew up could be used to save someone’s life.”

Tickets and further details are available at https://raffall.com/193700/enter-raffle-to-win-donegal-coastal-property-50k-hosted-by-susan-ryan