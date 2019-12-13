Unique exhibition to be held in the Twin Towns

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce is creating a unique exhibition to celebrate Women’s Little Christmas on January 6 and are inviting the whole community, at home and abroad, to take part.

For the second year, hundreds of personalised Christmas baubles will be strung along the walkway of the new pedestrian bridge over the River Finn. The clear, plastic baubles will contain messages, mementos and photos of the women in our lives.

The Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to take part and to personalise their own bauble for a friend or family member.

Leah Fairman of Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce explains: "Women’s Little Christmas is a special occasion dedicated to all the women in our lives who work so hard day in and day out.

"It’s a chance to recognise them and to say ‘thank you’. Last year we exhibited over 400 baubles and the feedback from the community was brilliant."

You can dedicate your bauble to a family member or a friend. To someone who is still with us or someone who has passed on. The Chamber is inviting participants to place a written message or memory, a photograph or drawing, inside each bauble.

"Our beautiful new footbridge is the ideal place to display the messages in a prominent location at the heart of the towns. And we are delighted to support the important work of North West Simon Community with this event.

"Their work, highlighting the hidden problem of homelessness in the North West, is vital especially at this time of year," says Leah.

Collette Ferguson, of North West Simon Community, says Homelessness strikes in the heart of our communities here in Donegal which is most often “hidden” from the public eye.

North West Simon Community works to Prevent and Resolve Homelessness throughout Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. The need for our services continues to increase. So many people affected by the housing crisis have been left with nowhere else to turn.

North West Simon we are determined to help as many people as possible and with supporters like you on their side I am confident that we can make a real and lasting difference in the lives of people who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

In 2018, North West Simon Community provided supported housing, tenancy support, and settlement services, to a total of 371 people. This figure represents a total of 152 unique households, consisting of 200 adults and 171 children.

In Donegal, North West Simon Community provides supported housing to 32 households with 24 children and a ‘Tenancy Sustainment Service’ (outreach) to families and individuals throughout Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim. Thank you for helping North West Simon Community continue to #Prevent and #Resolve Homelessness across the region.

The exhibition will be on the Ballybofey & Stranorlar footbridge from 3pm on Saturday 4th until Monday 7th January.