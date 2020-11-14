Doneglal hurlers advance to Nickey Rackard Final

Donegal's hurlers are through to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final after beating Tyrone.

In a tight first-half at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, there was little between them with Richie Ryan getting an early goal. Donegal led 1-11 to 1-10 at the break.

Two goals from Gerard Gilmour spurred them on to a big victory as it finished Donegal 3-25 to 1-21. Donegal will play Mayo in the final. Mayo beat Leitrim by 3-23 to 1-11 in the other semi-final.