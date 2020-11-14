Doneglal hurlers advance to Nickey Rackard Final

Contact
Donegal manager Mickey McCann
Donegal's hurlers are through to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final after beating Tyrone.
In a tight first-half at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, there was little between them with Richie Ryan getting an early goal. Donegal led 1-11 to 1-10 at the break.
Two goals from Gerard Gilmour spurred them on to a big victory as it finished Donegal 3-25 to 1-21. Donegal will play Mayo in the final. Mayo beat Leitrim by 3-23 to 1-11 in the other semi-final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Peadar Mogan celebrates with Donegal team-mate Ryan McHugh after scoring his side's opening goal against Armagh at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan PICTURE: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.