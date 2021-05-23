Ladies National Football League: Donegal open their account on a positive note

Search our Archive
Donegal manager Maxi Curran
Niamh McLaughlin scored two goals as the Maxi Curran managed Donegal ladies side got their Lidl National Football League Division 1A campaign off to a winning start at MacCumhaill Park.
It finished: Donegal 2-13, Westmeath 1-7.
Donegal began well and led by 1-2 to 0-3 when the first water break was taken and by half time they were in front with three points to spare, 1-5, to 0-5, but they weren't quite firing on all cylinders.
While the visitors battled hard Donegal always held the upper hand in the second half and were ahead by 1-9 to 0-7 at the second water break.
Niamh McLaughlin's second goal really put the issue beyond doubt.
Leona Archibald got a late penalty for the Leinster side, but it was too little, too late.
Both sides were without a number of key players.
