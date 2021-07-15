Camogie the winner as Dungloe welcome Markievicz

The Dungloe team who played Markievicz

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Dungloe under-14 Camogies welcomed Markievicz Camogie Club - the sister of the famous Setanta club - to Rosses Park on Sunday.

The game was totally engaging and the substantial crowds watched two teams show great skill, tenacity and battling capabilities with a nip and tuck game developing Dungloe led by five at half time.



Markievicz pressed hard in the second half and piled pressure on Dungloe who were resolute and tenacious in defending. Further scores were exchanged but Markievicz clawed Dungloe back to just two points with five minutes to go. Dungloe held on tightly to win in a most entertaining game 4-0 to 3-1.

Dungloe Camogies: Annie Sweeney, Mia O’Donnell, Fionnuala Fallon, Jenny Sweeney, Aoibheann Breslin, Aoibheann McCann, Clodagh Mooney, Sarah Jane Hartnett, Lucia Ferry, Tori Anne O’Donnell, Jessica McGee, Aoibheann Boyle, Saoirse O’Donnell, Aine Sweeney, Aine Walshe, Neala Laux, Aisha Bonner, Niamh O’Beirne, Olivia Boyle.
Markievicz Camogie Club: Shannon McGee, Caitlin Callaghan, Caitlin Kelly, Ciatlin McCreary, Neisha Penrose, Erin McKinney, Kym Bradley, Lily Flynn, Eimear Whyte, Abbie McClintock, Kessica McGlinchey, Aoife Gallagher, Camilla Porter, Cassie Campbell, Abigh McMenamin, Kara O’Neill, Paige Rushe, Eimear Ewing, Ellie Owens, Cadhla McGlinchey, Molly McKelvey, Ava Crawford.

