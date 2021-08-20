21/08/2021

Search our Archive

The Fab Four - Who are the Donegal players who have more than 400 appearances between them?

Presentation will be made at Ulster Final later today

The Fab Four - Who are the Donegal players who have more than 400 appearances between them?

Donegal's Karen Guthrie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Four of the senior Donegal team have more than 400 combined appearances in the county colours between them.

Glenfin duo Karen Guthrie and Katy Heron alongside Termon's Geraldine McLaughlin and Moville's Niamh Hegarty have given us some amazing golden moments of football down through the years. 

So it’s a big 'Go raibh maith agaibh' to Niamh, Geraldine, Katy and Karen, and good luck to all in the Donegal team ahead of the Ulster Ladies Final today against Armagh in Omagh. (Throw-in is 2.00 pm).

Donegal LGFA will have an appreciation award for the ladies after the game.


Roll of Honour

Karen Guthrie

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019


Niamh Hegarty

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019


Katy Herron

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019


Geraldine McLaughlin

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media