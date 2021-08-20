The Fab Four - Who are the Donegal players who have more than 400 appearances between them?

Donegal's Karen Guthrie
Four of the senior Donegal team have more than 400 combined appearances in the county colours between them.
Glenfin duo Karen Guthrie and Katy Heron alongside Termon's Geraldine McLaughlin and Moville's Niamh Hegarty have given us some amazing golden moments of football down through the years.
So it’s a big 'Go raibh maith agaibh' to Niamh, Geraldine, Katy and Karen, and good luck to all in the Donegal team ahead of the Ulster Ladies Final today against Armagh in Omagh. (Throw-in is 2.00 pm).
Donegal LGFA will have an appreciation award for the ladies after the game.
Roll of Honour
Karen Guthrie
All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010
National League Division 2 2010, 2016
Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Niamh Hegarty
All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010
National League Division 2 2010, 2016
Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Katy Herron
All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010
National League Division 2 2016
Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Geraldine McLaughlin
All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010
National League Division 2 2010, 2016
Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019
The Carndonagh local electoral area has the highest rate out of the 166 LEAs in the country for the fifth week in a row
