Doogan grabs 3-5 as St Eunan's defeat Robert Emmets in JFC

The St Eunan's team who took on Robert Emmets on Saturday
Dylan Doogan grabbed a fantastic personal haul of 3-5 as St Eunan’s opened their Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A campaign with a win over Robert Emmets.
St Eunan’s 3-13
Robert Emmets 2-3
Doogan scored a goal in each of the first two quarters to put his team into a lead of 2-15 to 1-1 at half-time before completing his hat-trick after the break.
St Eunan’s: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Stephen Nern, James Gallagher; Cathal McGarvey (0-1), Mark Cannon (0-1), Josh Hay; Noel O'Donnell, Peter Gibbons; Oisin Purdy, Oran Winston (0-4), Thomas Crossan; Peadar McGeehin (0-2), Dylan Doogan (3-5), Patrick Tobin. Subs: Matthew McGovern on for McGarvey (40), Lorcan O'Donnell on for Nern (44), Gavin Maguire.
