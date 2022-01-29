Search

29 Jan 2022

MAC'S VIEW: Donegal have to take control of the middle third against Mayo

In his weekly column, legendary former Donegal manager Brian McEniff stresses the importance of the midfield battle at Markievicz Park tomorrow

Michael Murphy, left, and Patrick McBrearty of Donegal get involved with Eoin O'Donoghue and Chris Barrett of Mayo as Aidan O’Shea of Mayo lies injured during the All-Ireland SFC clash in 2019

Reporter:

Brian McEniff in conversation with Peter Campbell

29 Jan 2022 8:49 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal lost out in the Dr McKenna Cup final because they didn't get going until the game was nearly over. For 45 minutes they were outplayed. I would go so far as to say they were bossed by Monaghan in that period.

There were issues of having young lads playing and also of having some backs playing as forwards. It just wasn't happening for them.

But they were up against a Monaghan team who had 11 of last year's Ulster final team on the field. We were just not in it in the early part of the game.


It looked very bleak at one stage. I think we were 1-10 to 0-4 down. Then all of a sudden things started to move; players got the bit between their teeth. Of course, we had Michael Murphy on the field and he brought influence to proceedings. He brings direction, and the fact that he's just there, people begin to show leadership qualities.

In the end we were very unlucky not to get at least a draw. The referee was niggardly with time at the end of the game, given the confusion involved. And there was also the fact that one of their players took two steps in the lead up to their last point.

We did have a few goal chances also but then again they could have had three goals in the first half. Our full-back line played well but were still exposed by what Monaghan had out the field. They were getting just too much time on the ball.

It would make you wary as we go into tomorrow and the first game in the Allianz National Football League against Mayo in Markievicz Park, Sligo. Mayo have been in the last two All-Ireland finals. But then if we have Murphy in the starting line-up, we can talk to any team.



We don't know much about the make-up of the team at this stage. Will Jamie Brennan be ready? There must be a question mark for him to start. We have to remember we have another tight game coming up the week after at home to Kildare. There is a week break then before we head south to Kerry.

We would need to have points on the board before going south. Kerry gave Cork a trimming in the McGrath Cup final at the weekend. But then we have been playing at a very high level now for a good number of years.

I'm expecting that there will be a very big crowd in Sligo, especially from Mayo. They always take big support. It would be good to get a good support out behind Donegal. We will need that. It is a handy enough venue for Donegal supporters, just 20 mile from Bundoran.

It is hard enough to get any information out of any county these days but I did hear that Matthew Ruane was a doubt for Mayo.

I'm expecting it to be championship style. Hopefully, Declan and the management will have a full deck. They will have to get going from the start, not like Saturday last. We cannot give them a foothold. If they get their tails up, then can produce good football.



Midfield and the middle third will be vital. Monaghan bossed us for 45 minutes. We cannot afford that to happen against Mayo.
League games between us and Mayo have been very close in recent times.

I will always remember the '12-step point' that gave Mayo a draw in Ballybofey in 2015. They got a late goal to draw also in Ballybofey and we got a draw in Castlebar with a Stephen Griffin point.

It is good to get started and we have a lot to look forward to, especially with sanctions being lifted. People are beginning to feel good about themselves again. There was a good atmosphere at the weekend and you could see it in Bundoran.

So, let's make a good start. I want to wish Declan, management and players all the best for the seven league games. The games are all-ticket so make sure you get yours and get to Sligo early.

