MAC'S VIEW: Donegal have to take control of the middle third against Mayo

Michael Murphy, left, and Patrick McBrearty of Donegal get involved with Eoin O'Donoghue and Chris Barrett of Mayo as Aidan O’Shea of Mayo lies injured during the All-Ireland SFC clash in 2019
Donegal lost out in the Dr McKenna Cup final because they didn't get going until the game was nearly over. For 45 minutes they were outplayed. I would go so far as to say they were bossed by Monaghan in that period.
There were issues of having young lads playing and also of having some backs playing as forwards. It just wasn't happening for them.
But they were up against a Monaghan team who had 11 of last year's Ulster final team on the field. We were just not in it in the early part of the game.
It looked very bleak at one stage. I think we were 1-10 to 0-4 down. Then all of a sudden things started to move; players got the bit between their teeth. Of course, we had Michael Murphy on the field and he brought influence to proceedings. He brings direction, and the fact that he's just there, people begin to show leadership qualities.
In the end we were very unlucky not to get at least a draw. The referee was niggardly with time at the end of the game, given the confusion involved. And there was also the fact that one of their players took two steps in the lead up to their last point.
We don't know much about the make-up of the team at this stage. Will Jamie Brennan be ready? There must be a question mark for him to start. We have to remember we have another tight game coming up the week after at home to Kildare. There is a week break then before we head south to Kerry.
We would need to have points on the board before going south. Kerry gave Cork a trimming in the McGrath Cup final at the weekend. But then we have been playing at a very high level now for a good number of years.
Midfield and the middle third will be vital. Monaghan bossed us for 45 minutes. We cannot afford that to happen against Mayo.
League games between us and Mayo have been very close in recent times.
I will always remember the '12-step point' that gave Mayo a draw in Ballybofey in 2015. They got a late goal to draw also in Ballybofey and we got a draw in Castlebar with a Stephen Griffin point.
