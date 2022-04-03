Search

03 Apr 2022

Naomh Conaill and manager Regan have ‘unfinished business’

Martin Regan initially stepped aside following the loss to St Eunan's in the Donegal SFC last year but he's back in the hot-seat in Glenties and Naomh Conaill look as strong as ever

Martin Regan has guided Naomh Conaill to three Donegal SFC titles

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

03 Apr 2022 8:28 PM

“There is always unfinished business” - that was the clear mantra from Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan as a virtual second string simply demolished neighbours Ardara, who had some absentees from last year as well. 

Still with 11possible starters absent for the Naomh Conaill, you would have expected a much closer tussle. But this never happened as Regan’s men simply blew their neighbours away, winning 0-17 to 0-6.

“Our lads have trained hard over the past number of weeks, and they really took their chance and especially lads like Cian Doherty who has been pushing hard for a place this couple of years and he is in good shape,” Regan said.

“John O’Malley was really impressive as well, and he is a class footballer and he really showed it there today”. 

When told he had 11 players missing, Regan said: “I did not know the exact number, but between county players and lads injured it adds up, but thankfully we have a good squad, a good panel of players and we have had that for a few years now. And when they got their chance today, they really stepped up and you could see it out there”. 

When asked if there was a sense of “unfinished business” after last year’s disappointing county final defeat to St Eunan’s he said: “Well, I suppose you are never happy with your lot and unless you win the All-Ireland club title you will still feel that you have under-achieved. 

“We got to an Ulster final in 2019 and lost and felt there was unfinished business there and after losing to Eunan’s last year we felt the same. You will always want to do better and that is the constant spur which is a motivation factor. You always feel there is more in you and that is how we feel too. So, we will work hard for the next few months and see what happens”. 

Young Keelan McGill and Nathan Byrne were very impressive for Naomh Conaill at midfield, but Regan says they have been around for a while. 

“They have been there for a number of years and are starting to develop now,” Regan added. “Keelan and Nathan have been playing well over the past few years and it is great to have that power and presence around the middle of the field. 

“It is now time they stepped up and nailed down a starting slot and we are lucky to have loads of players in that category and push on”. 

Naomh Conaill also looked really physically much more powerful than neighbours Ardara. 

“Yes I suppose they are all pretty strong, and Keelan and Nathan are big men, but they all work hard to get into and to stay in shape. That is a given at club level now as all teams and all players are really looking after themselves pretty well, and getting into good shape”. 

And speaking of the same, Eunan and Odhran Doherty’s savage raw pace and power is a huge asset in Naomh Conaill’s armoury and they have clearly benefited from their stint with the county senior squad. 

“They are fliers and sadly their brother Ultan is out with a cruciate ligament injury,” Regan said. “He will be out for a few months more”.

So how does Regan manage to keep such a large squad together as a number of them are travelling long distances? 

He said: “When a game is on, they are only too willing to travel to come home and we are lucky in that we have quite a few players home based as well. There are a few lads at college, they just love their football and there is no bother getting them home”. 

 

