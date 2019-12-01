Donegal side through to their first ever national cup semi-final

LYIT Donegal are through to their first ever National Cup Semi Final.

In a tight game in An Danlann in Letterkenny they defeated Tolka Rovers 83-73 in the National President's Cup quarter-finals.

LYIT scorers: Manny Payton 27; Mario Garcia 24; Dom Uhl 17.

They will now face Divison One leaders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the semi-final.

Tolka Rovers: Mark Blanchfield 14; Cillian O’Driscoll 11; Justin Goldsborough 10.

It’s been a great season so far for LYIT Donegal who lie third in the National Basketball League Division One, behind Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Fr. Matthews.

They have won seven of their nine league games.