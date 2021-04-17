No joy for Donegal player as Irish women's team lose out to France

Contact
Laura Feely
There was no joy for Donegal player Laura Feely who was part of the Irish rugby team that was beaten by France by 56-15 in the Women's Six Nations rugby championship at Donnybrook today.
The defeat means Ireland finish second in Pool B and will face either Scotland or Italy, who are playing at present, next weekend in a play-off for third place.
Playing just their second game in six months, Ireland's amateur team always found the going tough against France's semi-professional outfit.
Feely, from Ballybofey, came on as a second half substitute.
