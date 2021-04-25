Donegal jockey guides Baron Samedi to victory in top race at Navan with €30,000 prize for first place

Contact
Baron Samedi, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle up on their way to winning the Vintage Crop Stakes race at Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
A Donegal jockey has tasted success yet again.
Dylan Browne McMonagle rode 20-1 outsider Baron Samedi for trainer Joseph O' Brien to victory in the Vintage Crop Stakes (Group 3) race at Navan, worth €30,000 to the winner.
This race is the centrepiece of the flat season at Navan and it has developed into one of the leading Ascot Gold Cup trials in Ireland. Previous winners include Yeats (twice), Fame And Glory (twice), Leading Light and Forgotten Rules.
Although he was towards the rear well into the one mile, six furlong contest, the Letterkenny jockey pushed along and was up to second two furlongs out, and then took the lead and kept on well inside final furlong to win by half a length from Master of Reality (8/1) while Emperor of the Sun (40/1) was third. Hot 8/13 favourite Santiago could only finish fourth in a field of just six runners.
Browne McMonagle has now had six wins on the flat this season.
The young jockey signed up as an apprentice with O'Brien in the middle of the 2019 flat season and finished second on his first racecourse start at Gowran Park.
He was 16 years of age when riding his first winner as an apprentice on the O'Brien-trained Jumellea at Navan on October 9, 2019.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Baron Samedi, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle up on their way to winning the Vintage Crop Stakes race at Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.