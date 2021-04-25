Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal jockey guides Baron Samedi to victory in top race at Navan with €30,000 prize for first place

Donegal jockey guides Baron Samedi to victory in top race at Navan with €30,000 prize for first place

Baron Samedi, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle up on their way to winning the Vintage Crop Stakes race at Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A Donegal jockey has tasted success yet again.

Dylan Browne McMonagle rode 20-1 outsider Baron Samedi for trainer Joseph O' Brien to victory in the Vintage Crop Stakes (Group 3) race at Navan, worth €30,000 to the winner.

This race is the centrepiece of the flat season at Navan and it has developed into one of the leading Ascot Gold Cup trials in Ireland. Previous winners include Yeats (twice), Fame And Glory (twice), Leading Light and Forgotten Rules.

Although he was towards the rear well into the one mile, six furlong contest, the Letterkenny jockey pushed along and was up to second two furlongs out, and then took the lead and kept on well inside final furlong to win by half a length from Master of Reality (8/1) while Emperor of the Sun (40/1) was third. Hot 8/13 favourite Santiago could only finish fourth in a field of just six runners.

Browne McMonagle has now had six wins on the flat this season.

The young jockey signed up as an apprentice with O'Brien in the middle of the 2019 flat season and finished second on his first racecourse start at Gowran Park.

He was 16 years of age when riding his first winner as an apprentice on the O'Brien-trained Jumellea at Navan on October 9, 2019. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie