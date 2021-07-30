New course record - Travers' superb run sees him do a sub 15 minute run in the John Kilmartin Memorial 5k

John Travers of Donore Harriers set a new course record at the John Kilmartin Memorial 5k hosted by Milford AC on Friday evening as he clocked a superb 14:49, having run the first kilometre in 2:53.
Declan Ferry (Rosses AC) was second in 15:29 with Ramelton's Mark McPaul (Finn Valley) third in 15:33.
Milford AC's Marty Lynch set a PB with a run of 15:57 to finish fourth, just ahead of Gary Scully.
The above times are unofficial.
Once again it was a quality field and with conditions very favourable, it was no surprise to see so many fast times.
The previous course record was 15:14.
More to follow.
