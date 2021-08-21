Donegal woman wins 100km title in style

I did it...Caitriona Jennings
Caitriona Jennings of Letterkenny AC, Donegal, representing Ireland, is seen here celebrating after winning the national women's 100 kilometre race at the Irish National 50 kilometre and 100 kilometre Championships, incorporating the Anglo Celtic Plate, at Mondello Park in Naas, Kildare, on Saturday.
Jennings, 41, has many titles to her name and represented Ireland in the 2012 Olympics.
