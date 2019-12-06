Donegal's former Miss Universe Ireland confirmed for RTE’s Dancing with the Stars

Donegal's former Miss Universe Ireland will be strutting her stuff on popular RTE programme Dancing with the Stars.

Buncrana native Grainne Gallanagh will appear on the show next month.

In a post on social media, the Buncrana beauty said: "I have been absolutely DYINGGGGG keeping this to myself.. so yes the rumours are true.

"I am absolutely delighted to announce that I will be joining the cast of RTÉ One Dancing with the Stars

My poor partner doesn’t know what he has got himself in for.. Wish me luck (God knows I’ll need it)"

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne present the new series, airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday, January 5 at 6.30pm, a total of 11 celebrities will partner with their professional dancers as they take on a brand new challenge and change their daily routines for dance routines.