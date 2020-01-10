Stop, look and listen to Donegal's Road Safety Art Competition

Donegal Mayor Nicholas Crossan is encouraging budding artists in the county to enter a Road Safety Art Competition aimed at primary school children.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Crossan said Donegal County Council and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group were once again partnering Finn Harps FC to promote Road Safety in Donegal with the Road Safety Art Competition.



Cllr Crossan added: “The Road Safety Art Competition was officially launched last week by Donegal County Council's Director of Roads, John McLaughlin; John Campbell, Finn Harps; pupils from Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin in Letterkenny; and myself.



“Finn Harps, who are once again competing in the Premier Division this season, has given advertising space to the Donegal Road Safety Working Group to highlight road safety in Finn Park for the coming season, to continue to focus on the dangers that exist on our roads on a daily basis.



“The winner of the Art Competition will be announced at Finn Harps first home game of the new season, a north west derby against Sligo Rovers, at Finn Park on Friday 14th February 2020.



“The Road Safety advertising board will be designed by a student from one of Donegal’s Primary Schools through an open art competition. We are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help us promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. The safety of all road users is a top priority for Donegal County Council and this competition opens up a conversation about road safety with our young people, teaching them how to be safe in a fun and educational way,” said Cllr Crossan.

Speaking at the launch, Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer said: “We are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help us promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. The art competition is aimed at encouraging children to express their thoughts on responsible road safety behaviour.



“We hope that getting children involved at an early stage will assist in establishing responsible road behaviour at a young age and road safety messages drawn by children through posters or other means can help to influence the behaviour of parents and family members.”



Finn Harps Football in the Community Officer, John Campbell, stated: “We are delighted to be associated with this Road Safety awareness campaign. As the Senior Soccer club in Donegal we feel that there is a responsibility on us, as there is with others, to promote the road safety message.



“Finn Harps are delighted to be involved with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and the number of entries submitted since the competition was first launched shows that there is great interest in the schools for this competition.”



Entries to the Road Safety Art Competition must be original and the applicant’s own work and should be on paper no larger than A3 size.



Details are currently being sent to all primary schools in the county and the competition has a closing date of the 28 January 2020.



Information on the competition can be obtained from Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council on 074 9172360 or John Campbell, Finn Harps on 087 3872973.



The closing date for the competition is 28 January 2020 and entries should be sent through the school to: The Road Safety Art Competition, Road Design Office, Donegal County Council, Lifford, Co. Donegal.