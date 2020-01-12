Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

UPDATE:Danger of structural damage and uprooted trees when Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting and Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting detail what to expect from Storm Brendan

Danger of structural damage and uprooted trees when Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Storm Brendan is currently moving across the Atlantic and will affect Ireland on Monday bringing stormy conditions, heavy rain and high seas. 

A Commentray issued by Met Éireann, compiled by Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting and Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting states that Storm Brendan is forecast to track eastwards across the Atlantic undergoing rapid cyclogenesis as it engages with a very strong Jet Stream. 

Met Éireann is warning to expect disruption to travel and possible localised flooding, especially in coastal areas. There may also be some localised structural damage and trees uprooted.

The strongest winds will be initially along the west coast early on Monday morning before they spread countrywide during the morning affecting eastern counties around midday into the early afternoon. Disruption to travel and localised structural damage is possible as these winds affect the country.

During the afternoon a second core of extremely strong winds will affect parts of the west and northwest. Gusts are likely to exceed 130 km/h during the afternoon in exposed areas and along the coasts.

The commentary from Met Éireann states, "we are also in a period of Spring Tides. Storm Brendan will produce significant storm surges and the combination of these high Spring Tides, onshore storm force winds and storm surge will lead to a risk of flooding along all coasts. There is a significant risk to the south, west and northwest coasts with an elevated risk for all eastern coastal areas due to the high tides and the projected storm surge forecast."

Offshore wave heights of up to 14 metres are forecast with high or very high seas forecast along all coastal waters. Met Éireann has issued a Status Red Marine warning for winds reaching violent storm force 11 in the west.

Heed the advice of the local authorities, the gardaí and the HSE.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Careers Column

Students who intend studying in the UK, with a view to later working in the ROI should ensure the degree you are thinking about will be recognised to work for the relevant governing body in the ROI

CAREERS COLUMN: Understanding UCAS

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie