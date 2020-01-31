Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Hope for Mica affected families as mica scheme regulations confirmed

Mica regulations enable affected families to assess and repair homes  

Mica affected building

Regulations of Mica Scheme finalised

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The regulations governing the Mica Scheme have been "finalised and signed off" by the Government.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh.

Speaking to Donegal Now, Mr McHugh said: "Today is a landmark day. Regulations for the scheme to repair homes affected by Mica have been finalised and signed off by Government.

 

“The confirmation of the scheme is the culmination of huge effort and response to an exceptional problem and a deeply distressing legacy.

 

“In Government, Fine Gael committed to doing the right thing for affected homeowners. And we have lived up to that commitment, once again picking up the pieces for ordinary people.

 

“A number of people have been key to making this happen, not least An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who recognised the need for a Government response. It was a local Fine Gael councillor Bernard McGuinness who first brought this crisis to public attention. He sat up and took notice before others and he deserves credit. And there are also the campaigners who put their faith in Fine Gael in Government to deliver. And we have – as we said we would in the Fine Gael manifesto," said Mr McHugh.

 

To mark the realisation of the scheme being finalised, Minister McHugh went to a home in North Inishowen today, with members of the Mica Action Group, to an area where the problem was first discovered.

 

He added: "The committee which has led the Group, including Eileen Doherty and Ann Owens, as well as other distressed homeowners, have shown tremendous determination and also deserve huge credit.

 

“My message is this: the realisation of the scheme shows the importance of having a Government minister working on behalf of the county and working to secure a resolution for ordinary people. I am delighted to be able to share the news with them. And it also shows the value of working with Government to get the right thing done.

 

“There has been considerable work on the regulations for the Mica scheme, led by the Attorney General Seamus Woulfe, and signed off by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy.

 

“It has been a complex piece of work and the confirmation today will now allow Donegal County Council to take ownership of the administration of the scheme and set about assessing homes and helping homeowners to get them fixed and up to the standards they should always have been," concluded Mr McHugh.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie