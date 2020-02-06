MET ÉIREANN: Donegal hit with TWO weather WARNINGS as Storm Ciara arrives

People of County Donegal, brace yourselves this weekend, as it's going to get very windy and very wet!

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued two weather warnings for the country.

A Status Yellow Wind warning for the county comes into effect in the wee hours off Saturday morning. Met Éireann say we can expect "southerly winds (which) will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

On Sunday, Storm Ciara (named by the UK Met Office) will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts.

Met Éireann added: "Over the weekend the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts."

Meanwhile, at the same time, a Status Yellow Rainfall warning comes into effect.

According to met.ie, we can expect "a spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and northwest.

The following day, brace yourselves for "another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely."

There is also a risk of localised flooding this weekend.