REVEALED: Locations of new speed cameras in Donegal

In a bid to reduce road deaths, gardaí have released a list of new speed van locations throughout the country, including a number here in Donegal.

903 new safety camera zones will be in effect from 6am on Monday, February 17, which will bring the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,322.

Gardaí insist safety cameras are proven lifesavers GoSafe provide a minimum of 7,400 enforcement hours and a maximum of 100 survey hours per month across the country. For the 7,400 enforcement hours, the cameras will operate from vans which are marked with high visibility reflective material and display a safety camera symbol.

More than 1.5m speeding tickets have been issued since the introduction of safety cameras. "Since 2010, An Garda Síochána has contributed to making our roads safer through the use of safety cameras, using a service provider ‘GoSafe’ to operate them on its behalf. The primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives," they said.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones, using a fleet of marked vehicles.

"We also appeal to motorists to always drive at an appropriate speed, to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a fatal or serious collision," a statement read.

You can see an interactive map with the exact location of all cameras HERE.