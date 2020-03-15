Contact

Major Donegal hotel announces closure from Monday

Abbey Hotel in Donegal closes its doors from tomorrow

Reporter:

Matt Britton

The General Manager of the popular Abbey Hotel in Donegal town, Danny O'Donnell has just announced the closure of the hotel because of the coronavirus threat.

In a statement, he thanked all his loyal staff, Patrons and guests for supporting the measures we had in place for Covid 19.

"Things have progressed and unfortunately we must close our doors from Monday 16th March until 29th March 2020

"Please bear with us as we strive to contact you to reschedule your reservations for accommodation & dining.

"For all enquiries please email info@abbeyhoteldonegal.com  or message us and we will get back to you as soon as possible

"Thank you to our local suppliers & Gardai for all your support & understanding in these challenging times

"We look forward to welcoming you all back to the Abbey Hotel and in the meantime please take care andlook after each other"

