BREAKING: Car plunges into Foyle

Garda at scene of Road Traffic Colllision
An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene of a Road Traffic Collision in Donegal during which a car left the road. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.
The RTC took place at approximately 10.30pm, near the Point Inn in Quigley's Point in Inishowen. The vehicle is believed to have plunged into Lough Foyle. The road remains closed at this time.
More to follow.
