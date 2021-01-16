Marine Warnings issued by Met Éireann

Two Marine Warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow Gale Warning and a Small Craft Warning were issued at 05.00 Saturday (January 16).

Westerly winds will reach gale force 8 for a time today (Saturday) on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head.

The Small Craft Warning said West to northwest winds will reach force 6 or higher at times today (Saturday) on Irish coasts from Fair Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head.