Donegal virtual parade keeps Ireland's children happy

Rinka Kids Fitness CEO, Sarah McNulty
Children from all over Ireland tuned in for a virtual Zoom St Patrick's Day parade today which was organised by the Donegal Town based, Rinka Kids Fitness.
They provide a professionally structured children’s fitness programme and a range of exciting classes that offer an alternative to mainstream sports.
To mark St Patrick's Day Rinka decided to host a virtual parade for children from all over Ireland. This included a workout and dance routines led by chief executive, Sarah McNulty and board of directors member, Sandra Griffin. The children got into the spirit of the day by waving their home made flags and dressing up in a variety of green outfits.
They were joined by instructors from Donegal, Mayo, Westmeath, Cork and Monaghan who also took part in the fun.
This award winning organisation has been working virtually since lockdown came in to make sure the children stayed healthy and active during this time with free classes.
The Rinka gang say they are really looking forward to getting back to meeting all the children once the restrictions have been eased.
