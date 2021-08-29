Search our Archive

29/08/2021

End of an era in Donegal

Deep sadness at the passing of Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness

'The Civil Service is opposing everything' - Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness

Sadness at the passing of Cllr Bernard McGuinness

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

There was shock and deep sadness in the peninsula and wider Donegal this morning at the passing of Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Councillor Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael).

From Culdaff, Cllr McGuinness was the longest continuously serving member of Donegal County Council. 

When he retained his seat in May 2019, Cllr McGuinness passed his 40 year milestone as an elected representative. He had replaced then retiring Malin Fine Gael councillor, Bertie Boggs, in 1979.

Cllr McGuinness is survived by his wife Jan, children, Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross and Gregory and his grandchildren.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media