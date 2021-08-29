End of an era in Donegal

Sadness at the passing of Cllr Bernard McGuinness
There was shock and deep sadness in the peninsula and wider Donegal this morning at the passing of Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Councillor Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael).
From Culdaff, Cllr McGuinness was the longest continuously serving member of Donegal County Council.
When he retained his seat in May 2019, Cllr McGuinness passed his 40 year milestone as an elected representative. He had replaced then retiring Malin Fine Gael councillor, Bertie Boggs, in 1979.
Cllr McGuinness is survived by his wife Jan, children, Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross and Gregory and his grandchildren.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.
