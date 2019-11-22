Get into the festive season by enjoying the magic of Donegal's newest Christmas Craft Fair

Clonmany Youth & Community Resource Centre will be throwing open its doors to festive shoppers of all ages on Saturday, November 23 from 12 noon to 5pm with a wide range of creative and original gifts on offer at its annual Christmas Craft Fair.

Mayor of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin McDermott, will also be in attendance at this year’s event to officially launch the centre’s new Craft Fabric Shop.

Bebhinn Mullins, Manager of Clonmany Community Centre, said the opening of the new Craft Fabric Shop is a key milestone in the organisation’s development, and that this year’s Fair promises to be even ‘bigger and better’ than in previous years.

“I’m really looking forward to our Christmas Craft Fair this year which is a treasure trove for anyone looking for a creative or unique festive gift,” she said.

“Among the wide range of bespoke goods on offer this year are jewellery, leather, art, pottery, glass, ceramics and knitwear-pieces as well as a number of artisan food ranges from some of our finest local crafters, artists, designers and producers.

“As well as a large selection of handmade gifts and crafts, there will also be the added festive touch of Christmas treats and warm mulled wine being served.

“Indeed, it really is a fantastic festive day out for the whole family to enjoy – with the opportunity to browse at your leisure while the kids enjoy a Christmas movie in our cinema room.

“I’m also delighted that Mayor McDermott will be attending this year to officially launch our new Craft Fabric Shop.

“We will have top quality crafters demonstrating their traditional craft skills and tours of the Craft Centre taking place throughout the day.

“Over the years, this centre has been a great starting point for so many local crafters, allowing them the space and ability to practice and fine-tune their techniques and develop their very own viable businesses.

“I’d therefore encourage as many people as possible to come along for some Yuletide fun and show their support for the centre and our local crafters!”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), which supports a range of events and activities at the Clonmany Youth & Community Resource Centre, said that the Christmas Craft Fair is an excellent way of showcasing products from Inishowen and encouraging people to buy local.

“I’m delighted that so many traders have signed up for this year’s Fair – which is fantastic in terms of promoting our local crafters and providing a much-needed boost to our local economy” she said.

“It’s also great to see the establishment of the new Craft Fabric Shop at the centre which is a welcome addition to this excellent facility.

“This wonderful event is testament to the talent and skills alive today within our local craft sector – and is a perfect chance to showcase this and encourage entrepreneurship and creativity.

“So many of the unique local gifts which you can buy at the Fair you simply won’t find in a High Street store or online.

“This is therefore an excellent opportunity to buy a special gift for friends and family near and far whilst also supporting local craftspeople.

“Indeed, it really is the perfect place to source some quality gifts for loved ones this Christmas – and I have no doubts that it will be a great success!”

For further information on this year’s Christmas Craft Fair please find us on Facebook at Clonmany Community Centre or contact Bebhinn Mullins on 0864089481 / email: managerclonmanycommunitycentre@gmail.com