Greencastle Community Centre up for top award

Staff and volunteers from Greencastle Community Centre will be heading off soon to the beautiful medieval city of Kilkenny as finalists of the prestigious IPB Pride of Place Awards – which takes place on Saturday, November 30.

The IPB Pride of Place Awards is a national competition, which started in 2003 and celebrates community group contributions to local society and the creation of civic pride.

The competition – run by Co-operation Ireland in conjunction with local authorities – focuses on people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their local area.

Susan McAleer, Manager of Greencastle Community Centre, said it is a fantastic achievement to have been selected as a finalist in this year’s competition – and that the trip to Kilkenny will cap off a ‘hugely successful’ year for the group that has a strong tradition of community involvement, volunteerism and action.

“We’re really delighted and excited to be traveling to Kilkenny as a finalist in this year’s Pride of Place Awards – which is such a huge achievement for our centre and a great example of how the staff, committee and volunteers have all come together to promote the work we do,” she said.

“Indeed, the community spirit, friendly atmosphere, dedicated staff, Board of Directors, committee and volunteers have all contributed to making the past year such a huge success.

“2019 has not only been a great year with the introduction of lots of new classes, hobby courses, accredited training and counselling at the centre, but also because of several successful fundraising campaigns which – as always – have been well- supported by the local community.

“We’re also currently operating at full capacity – which is great because it tells us we’re providing the opportunities people from the local community need and want.

“2019 has also seen the introduction and development of our new ‘Musical Memories Singing Group’ – the first one of its kind in Donegal and arguably the country – which is a wonderful group helping many local people living with Alzheimer’s.

“As well as offering support for family members, friends and carers, this hugely popular group has also been commended by specialists in Alzheimer’s care – and we’re so proud to facilitate the group here in the centre!

“We’re also really looking forward to 2020 when we’ll be welcoming another full-time tenant to the centre with the opening of a new childcare facility in January (including pre-school & afterschool activities) which will be a fantastic asset for our local community.”

In July 2019, judges from the national Pride of Place competition visited the scenic fishing village where they met members of the development group to find out more about their determined drive to develop a multi-purpose community centre for the people of the local area.

The judges experienced first-hand the range of services provided in the centre including training and counselling services (all delivered by volunteers) and were treated to a choral performance by members of the newly formed Musical Memories Singing Group.

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), which supports a range of events and activities at Greencastle Community Centre, said it is a tremendous achievement to have been shortlisted for the finals of the national competition.

“I’m really delighted Greencastle Community Centre has been selected as a finalist in this prestigious competition,” she said.

“This well-deserved recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the staff and volunteers from the centre who have done so much to transform it into a wonderful space for everyone to enjoy.

“The Pride of Place Awards is about promoting and celebrating the best in community development – and it aims to recognise the selfless efforts of so many people who are making their areas better places to live, work and socialise.

“I therefore hope the staff and volunteers really enjoy this very special evening! Indeed, they should all be very proud of themselves as they make their trip to Kilkenny for the gala awards ceremony – as they have all done so much to improve their community and instil a fantastic sense of civic pride in their local area.

“Indeed, they all epitomise the amazing sense of community spirit that exists across the Inishowen peninsula – and are an excellent example of a local group committed to creating positive civic change!”

For further information on events, activities and courses at Greencastle Community Centre please visit www.greencastlecentre.ie find us on Facebook or contact Susan McAleer on 0749381054 / email susan@greencastlecentre.ie