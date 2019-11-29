

Concerns have been raised in Buncrana regarding the detrimental effect sewage overflows are having on the River Crana.



Speaking to Donegal Live, local angler, Pat Kane, a member of the Buncrana Anglers' Association, said there was a perception in the local community Irish Water was “dragging its feet” on rectifying the matter.



Mr Kane said: “Approximately a year ago, I contacted several public representatives here in Buncrana about the overflows of sewage into the River Crana at Westbrook. As a result, Irish Water agreed to upgrade the Westbrook pump-house.



“Earlier this year, Irish Water announced this work would take place as part of its 2020 strategy plan.



“However, concerns have been expressed to me Irish Water may be dragging its feet regarding that upgrade commitment. There is local speculation the hold up could be around the compulsory purchase order for land adjacent to the Westbrook pump-house.



“As far as I am aware, Irish Water has already carried out the preparation for the upgrade, including testing and surveying the land. The upgrade of the Westbrook pump-house would be a priority for Buncrana's local and visiting angling community,” said Mr Kane.



Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said Irish Water had reaffirmed its commitment to the Westbrook project in recent weeks.



Senator Mac Lochlainn told Donegal Live: “In recent weeks, Irish Water reaffirmed its commitment to the Westbrook project, as part of the overall upgrade to the sewerage, wastewater and storm water infrastructure around Buncrana, for next year.



“The Westbrook project is important because it will prevent sewerage run-offs into the River Crana.



“I will raise the concerns of the anglers with Irish Water. Any delays or reversals are unacceptable to the local community and myself,” said Senator Mac Lochlainn.



In a statement to Donegal Live, Irish Water said: “The Westbrook pump house which serves the Buncrana wastewater treatment system is undersized for the present discharge, which is causing overflows during storm events.



“Irish Water plans to upgrade the pump house and a works proposal will go out to tender in 2020.”