Snap a s-elfie with Santa Claus in Donegal

Contact
Santa Claus coming to Buncrana Camera Club's Christmas Fair
Donegal's Buncrana Camera Club in Inishowen is hosting a Christmas Fair in the seaside town.
The event is taking place in Christ Church Hall, Church Street, Buncrana, on Saturday, December 7, from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.
Santa Claus is dropping into the Christmas Fair between 2.00pm and 4.00pm and everyone is very welcome to come along and get a photograph taken or pick up a gift or two.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.