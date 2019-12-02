Snap a s-elfie with Santa Claus in Donegal

Donegal's Buncrana Camera Club in Inishowen is hosting a Christmas Fair in the seaside town.

The event is taking place in Christ Church Hall, Church Street, Buncrana, on Saturday, December 7, from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.

Santa Claus is dropping into the Christmas Fair between 2.00pm and 4.00pm and everyone is very welcome to come along and get a photograph taken or pick up a gift or two.