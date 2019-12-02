Donegal calendar is a real page turner

Contact
Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar 2020 on sale now
An iconic Donegal charity calendar is now available.
Inishowen's 'Burt, Inch and Fahan 2020' calendar has hit the shelves, with all proceeds raised going to Respiratory Integrated Care in Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and Parkinson's Sligo and Donegal branch.
The beautiful calendar costs €5 and is also available from Kathleen on 0749368373 and 0863931426. The 'Burt, Inch and Fahan 2020' calendar producers thanked their sponsors, the shops and local media for their "valued help" in producing what would make "a lovely festive gift."
