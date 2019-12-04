Buncrana Leisure Centre refurbishment tendering process begins

The tendering process for the long-awaited Buncrana Leisure Centre has begun.

Speaking to the Inish Times, Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said the proposed refurbishment of Buncrana Leisure Centre had been subject to “long, drawn out negotiations.”

Cllr Crossan said: “The refurbishment of Buncrana Leisure Centre has been the subject of very long, drawn out negotiations and was one of the main issues raised with me on the doorstep during May's Local Government Election campaign.

“People in Buncrana and the surrounding area were very concerned to get it up and running as soon as possible.

“I am pleased to say a structure has now been put in place between Donegal County Council and the Buncrana Community Leisure Centre to get the project delivered.

“The tender process has now commenced, which is very good news.

“At Donegal County Council's recent meeting on the Local Property Tax (LPT), it was agreed that the 20 cent per week increase in the LPT this year, would be used to fund Buncrana Leisure Centre, Greencastle Harbour, Malin Head's tourist facility and infrastructure at Dunree.”



Echoing Cllr Crossan's remarks, Cllr Jack Murray said he was “delighted that Donegal County Council has finally advertised for tenders” to progress Buncrana Leisure Centre.

“This has been a frustratingly slow process but this development is a significant step towards securing the top class public swimming pool that the people of Inishowen deserve,” Cllr Murray said.