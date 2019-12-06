Donegal bus users Still waitin' in the rain in Carndonagh

Contact

It appears public transport users in Donegal's Carndonagh and Moville may be waiting at the mercy of the elements for a little while longer.


While Buncrana and Fahan have had two bus shelters each installed, neither Carndonagh or Moville have received any.


Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal County Council said: “The Council agreed a programme, on a pilot basis, to install a number of bus shelters, sponsored by a private supplier.


“Unfortunately, the programme was delayed when the sponsor ran into difficulty sourcing shelters.


“Recently a number of sponsored shelters have been supplied and the Council has installed two bus shelters in Buncrana and two bus shelters in Fahan.


“Donegal County Council has met with community representatives in Carndonagh and Moville and they agreed to source and provide their own, bespoke shelters for these locations that the Council will install,” said the Council.


Donegal Councillor Nicholas Crossan (Independent) said he was “delighted” with the roll out of the bus shelter project in Inishowen.


Cllr Crossan said: “I am delighted that people in Fahan and Buncrana can now wait on their buses in a measure of comfort. I would like to congratulate Donegal County council and Bus Shelter Solutions on a fantastic joint initiative.


“And, as proof that every cloud has a silver lining, the bus shelters, which were earmarked for Carndonagh and Moville, will now be redeployed to Muff and placed on either side of the road in the village.


“Muff is a very busy crossing and will definitely be enhanced by having the new bus shelters, which will, hopefully, be in place before Christmas,” said Cllr Crossan.

