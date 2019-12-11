Donegal man wins prestigious NUI Galway award

A Donegal man has won a prestigious student excellence award from NUI Galway.

Buncrana native, Ciaran McFadden was named as the recipient of the NUI Galway CLS MedPharma Student Excellence in Microbiology Award.

In its second year, the NUI Galway CLS Student Award is a tremendous award that recognises the student with the best performance in the analytical microbiology and laboratory quality management modules of the Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Microbiology at NUI Galway.

Ciaran McFadden who received his award at a graduation in NUI Galway recently.

“The students that take the Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Microbiology at NUI Galway have an advantage which is thanks to the exceptional work of the Directors who developed it.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them and most importantly to congratulate our winner this year, Ciaran McFadden, well done and may your scientific future be a bright one,” said Colin O’Toole, Director Analysts on Contract at CLS.