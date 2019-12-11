Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal man wins prestigious NUI Galway award

Buncrana native named as NUI Galway CLS MedPharma Student Excellence in Microbiology Award recipient

Donegal man wins prestigious NUI Galway award

Pictured at the presentation of the award at NUI Galway are (l to r): Marc Ryan, Communications Officer at CLS; Dr Gerard Fleming, Head of Microbiology & Co-Director of the Postgraduate Diploma in App

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal man has won a prestigious student excellence award from NUI Galway.

Buncrana native, Ciaran McFadden was named as the recipient of the NUI Galway CLS MedPharma Student Excellence in Microbiology Award.

In its second year, the NUI Galway CLS Student Award is a tremendous award that recognises the student with the best performance in the analytical microbiology and laboratory quality management modules of the Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Microbiology at NUI Galway.

Ciaran McFadden who received his award at a graduation in NUI Galway recently.

“The students that take the Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Microbiology at NUI Galway have an advantage which is thanks to the exceptional work of the Directors who developed it.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them and most importantly to congratulate our winner this year, Ciaran McFadden, well done and may your scientific future be a bright one,” said Colin O’Toole, Director Analysts on Contract at CLS.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie