Funding granted for long-awaited Leenan slipway

€175,000 has been allocated to construct a long-awaited slipway at Leenan Pier in Urris, Clonmany.

The funding of €150,000 has been sanctioned under the Department of the Marine with Donegal County Council providing match funding of €25,000.

There has been ongoing concern among local fishermen that they are currently unable to tie up their boats at the pier during the winter due to a lack of a slipway.

It is expected that work on the project will begin in the Autumn of this year, subject to weather and tidal conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate allocation of €90,000 was made to Greencastle Pier to reinforce exisiting piles in the harbour.