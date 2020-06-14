Irish Water update on Westbrook Pumping Station welcomed

Contact
Donegal Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan has welcomed Irish Water’s update on the Westbrook Pumping Station
According to Cllr Crossan, Irish Water has included Westbrook Pumping Station in the “scope of the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme.”
Cllr Crossan said: “The upgrade of the Westbrook Pumping Station is included in the scope of the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme, which is currently progressing through the design and planning process.
“There is no confirmed date for construction of this scheme at this point, however, Irish Water said it would confirm this when the design and planning phase is completed later this year.
“I will, naturally, keep this situation under constant review going forward, as the project is crucial to Buncrana. Currently Westbrook Pumping Station, is probably running at 85 percent capacity.
“This means, if there is a downpour of rain, the pipes coming out of the pumping station are nearly at a maximum. Westbrook Pumping Station needs a holding tank and there are ongoing negotiations with the owner of the adjacent field to facilitate this. A holding station would hold the sewerage until the flood subsided,” said Cllr Crossan.
