A warm welcome awaits visitors to the most northerly parish in Ireland

Traditional Malin Head Treasure Hunt

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The irrepressible Ali Farren, Manager of Malin Head Community Centre is looking forward to a traditional Twelfth this year.

The group’s annual Treasure Hunt is taking place on Sunday, July 12, and Ali is encouraging as many people as possible to join in for some “good, old fashioned fun.”

Speaking to Inish Times, Ali said: “Treasure Hunt cars will depart from Malin Town between 3pm and 6pm. Riddle sheets can be collected at the Green and the cost is €10 per car. We are hoping plenty of families and friends will come along for a bit of good, old fashioned fun.

“On July 12, of course we do everything the traditional way. We are holding a traditional treasure hunt, where the answers are written down on the sheet, but God knows where in the world our clues will take you.

“Basically, participants will be looking for clues along the way, but we think, at this time, the Treasure Hunt is great diversion, which will attract young and old, family groups and friends.

“It is purely a fun event. We are trying to give people something nice to do because, this year, there are no sports’ days, no football matches. It will get people out and having fun. Because it is all outdoors, we will be asking people to observe the social distancing guidelines. As always with the Malin Head Community Centre, there will be a twist here and there and an enjoyable day for all,” laughed Ali.

The Treasure Hunt is a fundraiser for the Malin Head Community Centre.

With Inishowen in Phase Three of the roadmap for Ireland’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Ali said he had noticed “more traffic on the roads” in the country’s most northerly parish.

He added: “The public toilets in the area have all reopened. The Seaview Tavern is opening today (Wednesday) and Farren’s is opening on July 20.

“The caravans and holiday homes have all reopened and there are a lot more people out walking and on the beaches. I think people are delighted to get out again after being cooped up for so long.

“As always, there is a warm welcome in Malin Head for all our visitors,” said Ali.

