Burst water main in Donegal causing major disruption

Another major mains water pipe burst is currently affecting the water supply in South Inishowen.

The water supply will be off in all areas from Buncrana to Killea until approximately 4.30pm.

Parts of Buncrana, Fahan, Tooban, Inch, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt, Killea, Newtowncunningham, Buncrana and the surrounding area have all been affected.

Irish Water have advised customers that no alternative water supply is to be arranged for the 3,000 homes affected. The utility also recommended customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supplies to fully return.

The reference number for the incident, for updates, is DON00020840.

As well as domestic customers, many businesses have been adversely impacted by the disrupted water supply. One such business, A Groom With a View Dog Grooming, which operates in Buncrana, has had to close as a result of the disruption to its water supply. On social media, the businesses' owner said: " Closed today due to water outage. This happens far too often."