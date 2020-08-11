Burst water main in Donegal causing major disruption

Contact
A major burst affecting South Inishowen today
Another major mains water pipe burst is currently affecting the water supply in South Inishowen.
The water supply will be off in all areas from Buncrana to Killea until approximately 4.30pm.
Parts of Buncrana, Fahan, Tooban, Inch, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt, Killea, Newtowncunningham, Buncrana and the surrounding area have all been affected.
Irish Water have advised customers that no alternative water supply is to be arranged for the 3,000 homes affected. The utility also recommended customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supplies to fully return.
The reference number for the incident, for updates, is DON00020840.
As well as domestic customers, many businesses have been adversely impacted by the disrupted water supply. One such business, A Groom With a View Dog Grooming, which operates in Buncrana, has had to close as a result of the disruption to its water supply. On social media, the businesses' owner said: " Closed today due to water outage. This happens far too often."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nineteen of the new cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, seven in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.