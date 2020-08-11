Petition calls for upgrade to the South Inishowen water supply

An online petition calling for a "full upgrade of the main water supply line from the Eddie Fullerton Dam" has been set up in response to the continual water outages in South Inishowen.

The outages, which repeatedly and adversely affect thousands of domestic and commercial premises in the area, are caused by ongoing bursts along the main pipeline supplying the area out of the Eddie Fullerton Dam in Buncrana.

Set up by Donegal Councillor Jack Murray (Sinn Fein) the petition said: "We the people of South Inishowen are calling for a full upgrade of the main water supply line from the Eddie Fullerton Dam.

"Far too frequently, this supply line bursts and impacts upon thousands of people from Buncrana, Fahan, Inch, Tooban, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Muff, Newtowncunningham and Killea.

"This impacts on the way of life for thousands of residents. It affects our schools, medical facilities, community centres, and businesses. It is simply unacceptable and would not be tolerated anywhere else in Ireland.

"We are simply calling for a consistent water supply, as would be expected anywhere else. Share for success."

Those signing the petition have been scathing about the water supply to South Inishowen.

One signatory said: "This is 2020 and the water system is dated 1820. We deserve better." Another wrote: "In Maherabeg, Tooban and Inch Island, five to ten days per year, we have no water due to burst pipes. They keep bursting beside where they were last fixed." Another householder said: "Please fix the water supply in Inch Island. We have no water a lot. It's unreal and unfair."

The petition can be signed: HERE