Vacant social housing stock to be returned to use

Donegal is set to receive just over €1 million to facilitate the return of vacant local authority properties to productive use.

The announcement was welcomed by Donegal Councillor Nicholas Crossan (Independent) who said Donegal County Council was to receive an allocation of €1,065,391 out of a total budgetary allocation of €40 million.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Crossan said: “A total of €40 million funding will be used to target 2,500 social housing units across the country so that they can be re-let to individuals and families struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.

“The funding will make extra social housing stock available quickly and will have a knock on economic benefit by generating further employment to local builders, carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians,” said Cllr Crossan.

To achieve the maximum impact across all local authorities there will be a three-pronged approach to the programme, including: standard refurbishment; homelessness refurbishment; and long term vacant refurbishment.

Cllr Crossan added: “Standard refurbishment is a fast-tracked standard refurbishment programme with a maximum funding level of €12,500 per unit. Across the State, it is hoped 2,000 social housing units will be refurbished and re-let to individuals and families on the social housing list this year.

“In terms of Homelessness refurbishment, proposals will be sought from Donegal County Council for the refurbishment of local authority housing targeted towards long-term homeless households. The maximum funding provision is €20,000 per unit to cover extra works/supports as required.

“Long-term Vacant refurbishment will involve the refurbishment of local authority housing targeted at long-term vacant units (greater than 12 months) which require extensive works. There will be no upper limit set and individual submissions will be assessed on a case by case basis,” concluded Cllr Crossan.