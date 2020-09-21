Contact

Donegal estates to be connected to the public water services network

'Funding demonstrates waste management is government priority' - Michael White, Donegal Green Party

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Funding targeted at Donegal housing estates which do not have their water services connected to the public water services network but rely instead on infrastructure provided by developers, has been welcomed.

The Green Party in Donegal has welcomed the announcement of over €692,000 for the county by Minister Darragh O’Brien.  

The funding focuses on housing estates which do not have their water services connected to the public water services network but rely instead on infrastructure which was provided by developers.  

A lot of this infrastructure, generally consisting of small standalone wastewater treatment "package” plants, were put in place in the 1990’s and early 2000’s and were meant to be temporary in nature but have never been replaced. 

The focus of today’s funding announcement is on estates in towns and villages which will now be connected to the public water services network. There will also be a number of pilot projects looking at how to fix sub-standard developer provided infrastructure in other estates.  

These projects mark the first steps in “taking in charge” of these estates so that the public elements such as roads, open spaces, car parks and service connections are completed to the right standards and maintained by the appropriate public authority. 

The €692,517 approved for project in Donegal includes: Killygordon (€382,410 for Dromore Park); Convoy (€12,375 for Beechwood Park); Glenties (€7,875 for Stone Park); Donegal Town (€45,750 for Doonan Court); and Lifford (€244,107 for St Judes Court and Hazelwood Drive).

Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White said “This is more good news for Donegal. This funding again demonstrates the priority this government is giving to environmental priorities like waste management.

"These projects would not have been prioritized by previous governments. And it again shows that Donegal is finally getting a decent share of funding. We have the second highest amount approved in this announcement, behind Wexford but ahead of Cork, Galway, Kildare, Kerry, Laois and Westmeath.” 
 

