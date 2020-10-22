Buncrana Anglers' Association planning for the future

As the fishing season ends, the positives outweigh the negatives on the Crana river.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pat Kane who is the PRO of the Buncrana Anglers' Association said there was also an increased number of Salmon entering the wee Crana.

Pat said: “There was an increased number of salmon entering the wee Crana, this season, which I have not seen for years. In addition, it was lovely to welcome all of the new anglers who came to our wee river for the first time, from all parts of Ireland and Britain, on day, weekly and season permits.

“It was so enjoyable for me personally to meet so many new friends but that is not forgetting the old friends who have returned after a few years away, to one of the most outstanding wee rivers of its size in County Donegal.

“In terms of caught fish, there were 158 landed but for every one fish caught, three others were hooked but not landed, which totals more than 500.

“The top angler, which is not just based on the number of fish caught but on his overall sportsmanship (fair and generous behaviour and treatment to others), was Bill Sweeney,” said Pat.

Buncrana Anglers' Association also lost three long-standing members this year: Pat Harkin, Padraig Dorrian and Derek Smith.

Pat recalled: “I first came on Pat or as he was known as big Pat in the early 1980s fishing the Crana. I remember as if it was yesterday.

“As for Padraig Dorrian, another old friend, many a hour we spent talking about fishing, he had a wealth of information.

“I remember my last day fishing with Derek Smith, down in Trawbreaga Bay and planning our next outing, but sad to say he never made it.”

The season is over on the Crana for the salmon since the last day of September and this week for trout.

“But,” said Pat, “the Crana is still there and flowing.”

He added: “This last week, Buncrana Anglers' Association had members of Inland Fisheries Ireland down down looking at projects we have plans for, throughout the full catchment, including the Dam.

“We wanted to find out whether Buncrana Anglers' Association might be able to secure grant aid for them.

“If not we have to look to see how we can fund it ourselves, or talk to other agents.

“So, even in this time off social distancing with all meetings cancelled, Buncrana Anglers' Association is still communicating and working on things. The hard-working committee is: Donna Lynch, Sean McGuinness, Andrew Morrison,, Tomás Lawrence, Tim Dullaghan David Morrison, Jason Griffin, Sean Gallagher, Jonny Morrison, Eddie McLaughlin, Ciarán FitzGerald, Jim McLaughlin,” said Pat.





