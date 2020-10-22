Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Justice Minister rejects calls for new Garda station for Carndonagh

Garda Commissioner Harris urged to get behind new station

Garda

Justice Minister rejects calls for new Garda station for Carndonagh

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The expansion of the Garda workforce numbers and the four year Garda strategy document, A Policing Service for Our Future (2022 - 2026), must include the provision of a new Garda Station for Carndonagh.

The call came from Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) who said a new build and a new location was required for a Garda station in Carndonagh, servicing North Inishowen.

Cllr Albert Doherty was responding to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee who had reiterated that the current Capital Investment Programme 2016 - 2021 did not include the development of a new Garda Station in Carndonagh.

Cllr Doherty said: “Minister McEntee is saying the determination of the need for a new Garda station at Carndonagh is a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

“She also confirmed that Garda Síochána continues to engage with the Office of Public Works on the provision of Minor Enhancement Works to the Garda station at Carndonagh, as identified by the Divisional Officer.

"There has been as 18% increase in Donegal Divisional Garda numbers and that 112 probationer Gardaí probationers have been assigned to the Donegal Division. I welcome the increase in resources, however the current absence of availability of Garda Station services at Carndonagh is unacceptable.

“Increased Garda numbers must be matched by government with the provision of adequate resources and modern working conditions for members. Carndonagh,a market town, centrally located in the Inishowen peninsula, with significant commercial, educational and financial business interests deserves access to a modern station with modern facilities. It is both alarming and disappointing to hear from Minister McEntee that the provision of minor enhancement works at the current station as identified by the Divisional officer remains on any building resolution agenda,” said Cllr Doherty.

In a letter sent to Inishowen Joint Policing Committee council members by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn in July 2018, Carndonagh Garda Station was described, as a small building, which had been the subject of adverse Health and Safety reports.

Cllr Doherty added: “Chief Superintendent McGinn added that issues of station security had arisen for members of the Garda working in the station and for members of the public. The reality is that, the station is not fit for purpose.

“Two years later, the same applies. Government resources and government investment is required in Carndonagh.

"I am urging Garda estate management and Garda Commissioner Harris, Chief Superintendent McGinn and Superintendent Sheridan to give their full support to ensure the provision of a station for Carndonagh is include in all current or future building and Refurbishment Programme works,” concluded Cllr Doherty.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie