Justice Minister rejects calls for new Garda station for Carndonagh

The expansion of the Garda workforce numbers and the four year Garda strategy document, A Policing Service for Our Future (2022 - 2026), must include the provision of a new Garda Station for Carndonagh.

The call came from Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) who said a new build and a new location was required for a Garda station in Carndonagh, servicing North Inishowen.

Cllr Albert Doherty was responding to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee who had reiterated that the current Capital Investment Programme 2016 - 2021 did not include the development of a new Garda Station in Carndonagh.

Cllr Doherty said: “Minister McEntee is saying the determination of the need for a new Garda station at Carndonagh is a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

“She also confirmed that Garda Síochána continues to engage with the Office of Public Works on the provision of Minor Enhancement Works to the Garda station at Carndonagh, as identified by the Divisional Officer.

"There has been as 18% increase in Donegal Divisional Garda numbers and that 112 probationer Gardaí probationers have been assigned to the Donegal Division. I welcome the increase in resources, however the current absence of availability of Garda Station services at Carndonagh is unacceptable.

“Increased Garda numbers must be matched by government with the provision of adequate resources and modern working conditions for members. Carndonagh,a market town, centrally located in the Inishowen peninsula, with significant commercial, educational and financial business interests deserves access to a modern station with modern facilities. It is both alarming and disappointing to hear from Minister McEntee that the provision of minor enhancement works at the current station as identified by the Divisional officer remains on any building resolution agenda,” said Cllr Doherty.

In a letter sent to Inishowen Joint Policing Committee council members by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn in July 2018, Carndonagh Garda Station was described, as a small building, which had been the subject of adverse Health and Safety reports.

Cllr Doherty added: “Chief Superintendent McGinn added that issues of station security had arisen for members of the Garda working in the station and for members of the public. The reality is that, the station is not fit for purpose.

“Two years later, the same applies. Government resources and government investment is required in Carndonagh.

"I am urging Garda estate management and Garda Commissioner Harris, Chief Superintendent McGinn and Superintendent Sheridan to give their full support to ensure the provision of a station for Carndonagh is include in all current or future building and Refurbishment Programme works,” concluded Cllr Doherty.