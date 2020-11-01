Car seized by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit

The driver of a car has tested positive for cocaine when the vehicle was stopped by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit of An Garda Síochana.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit observed a vehicle being driven at high speed overnight. The vehicle was stopped and it transpired the driver was disqualified from driving. The driver then tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

An Garda said that an arrest was made, the vehicle was seized and a court appearance will follow.