Mixed Donegal reaction to additional designated ports

There has been a mixed reaction in Inishowen and Donegal to the announcement of five additional post-Brexit “designated ports” for Northern Ireland-registered fishing vessels.

Minister for the Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced on Monday, Greencastle, Rathmullan Burtonport, Ros a Mhíl (Galway) and Howth (Dublin) would join the previous “designated ports” of Killybegs and Castletownbere (Cork).

Darrin and Derek McAvenue, from Moville and Malin Head respectively, recently placed under caution by the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency (SPFA) for attempting to tie up their County Derry-Registered vessel at Greencastle harbour, said the “devil was in the detail” of the announcement.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Darrin McAvenue said: “Our home port, Greencastle, has been designated, which suits us. However, they have said we are only allowed to land between 2pm and 8pm, five days a week. Effectively, Greencastle harbour is closed for us from Friday evening until Monday afternoon.

“That is where we have a problem, as you can imagine, because we fish seven days a week, weather permitting. Many a time it has been too stormy to fish all week and then, you get a window coming near the weekend. They are now saying, we cannot fish then. It is a hard border again on the weekend. We are being penalised for the weekend.”

Derek McAvenue added: “We also have to give four hour's notice that we are coming into Greencastle. Ours is not an office job. Come Friday, you do not leave and lock up the office.

“This could force small boats to take risks that do not need to be taken. We only have five days to fish now, the weekend is out, and we have to make those five days count.

“We have to watch the Southern Ireland-registered boats heading out to fish at the weekends and we cannot. We are being discriminated against there, I think. This is as we understand it right now but we are seeking further clarification. It is a step in the right in the right direction but there is further work required.

“You could not run a farm between 2pm and 8pm, five days a week, so why is a fisher expected to do so. There is a border there for Northern Ireland-registered boats at the weekend. Essentially the border is still there. The barriers are lifted during the week and closed at the weekend,” said Derek McAvenue.

The designation will come into effect on Monday, February 1, 2021 and will apply to vessels under 15 metres, landing non-quota species.

The fishermen seeking to land at the “designated ports” will have to give four hour's notice. In addition, they will also only be allowed to land from Monday to Friday, between 2.00pm and 8.00pm. However, they will be able to land at any time, under force majeure, should any emergency arise.

Eddie Kelly who manages the Malin Head Fisherman's Co-op and had previously voiced fears about the safety of Inishowen fishermen being left with no option but to steam to Killybegs, said: "The new designations, particularly of Greencastle Harbour, is light at the end of the tunnel, in the short term. However, there is a bigger picture out there as well.

"It is not ideal but, in the short term, it means the Northern Ireland-registered vessels can stay in business and they can come into a safe harbour. Also, if they have a breakdown, they can enter port, under force majeure, outside the 2.00pm to 8.00pm hours.

"As far as Greencastle Harbour is concerned, it is perfect because it means that boats over 15 metres will not be able to land into Greencastle and use Ireland as a stepping-stone for entry to the EU. That will keep the big fishermen happy, as it keeps the big mussel dredgers out. The new designations also keep the inshore fishermen happy," said Mr Kelly.

Making the announcement, Minister McConalogue said: "I have decided to designate five additional Irish ports for UK-registered Northern Ireland vessel landings for both Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) and North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) purposes.

"I am working to make sure the necessary notifications and requirements are in place to have these ports operational from Monday, 1 February 2021. Under the new designations Ros a Mhíl and Howth will be able to accommodate landings of demersal fish from vessels under 24 metres and will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 10pm.

"Greencastle, Rathmullen and Burtonport will be designated for non-quota species landings from vessels under 18 metres and will operate from 2pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday.

"From January 1, 2021, the United Kingdom is a third country and subject to IUU legislation and North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission NEAFC requirements. This means that any UK, including Northern Ireland, registered vessels must comply with third country landing requirements when landing in the EU, including Irish ports and is a direct result of Brexit and included in the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland. Up until a conclusion of an agreement on the future relationship between the UK and the EU on Christmas Eve, it remained unclear whether Northern Ireland vessels that had access to Irish waters would continue to do so," said Minister McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue added that this was an important decision which would allow fishers in small vessels to continue their livelihoods in a safe manner”.

He said: “Following Brexit, it is important now more than ever, to support our fishers and fishing communities and to do all we can do help them continue their livelihoods”.

"Any UK / Northern Ireland-registered boats landing into any of the seven Irish ports will have to comply with additional documentary and procedural requirements than before Brexit.

“Designation of ports is within the State’s authority, but all requirements and protocols are subject to EU and international law and must be strictly adhered to to gain entry to ports.

"I thank the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency (SFPA) for its work to putting in place the arrangements necessary to provide for these additional port designations and I am glad that the outcome will mean that many of those fishers who were unable to operate following the outcome of Brexit will have now have the capacity to access a number of extra ports," concluded Minister McConalogue.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine, welcomed the addition of Greencastle, Rathmullan and Burtonport harbours in Donegal to the designated landing points.

“This episode was totally unnecessary and further evidence that the Department of Marine is not listening to the needs of our fishers and coastal communities.

“I hope this decision is the start of a new culture in that Department and I am calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to continue to work with our fishers and to change that culture,” said Mr Mac Lochlainn.